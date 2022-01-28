IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up spray 04:45
UP NEXT
Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and more 04:52 ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30 25:03 Winter deals under $30: Makeup, rice cooker, pom beanie, more 04:01 ‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways 04:45 Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more 05:03 Deals to help you get better sleep: Memory foam mattresses, massage guns, more 07:43 Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace 04:47 Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh in 02:08 Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more 05:26 Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors? 04:13 Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots 04:34 Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza 05:39 Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73 00:25 New year, new hair! Three ways to switch up your style in 2022 05:13 How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion 04:25 Hot products to stay hydrated in the winter 03:41 Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends 03:32 Jill Martin shares products to refresh in 2022 (including from the Property Brothers!) 05:06 Top lifestyle products to help you refresh and renew in 2022 05:00 Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up spray 04:45
In another installment of At Home TODAY, Jill Martin shares products to help get you ready for a date night, including a vanity mirror on a pedestal, a peel that works as painter’s tape for nails, a root touch-up spray for hair and vegan skin care.
Jan. 28, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up spray 04:45
UP NEXT
Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and more 04:52 ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30 25:03 Winter deals under $30: Makeup, rice cooker, pom beanie, more 04:01 ‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways 04:45 Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more 05:03