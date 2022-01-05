IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TikTok workout trends you can try at home 03:55 North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey 04:45 Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, more 05:25
Now Playing
Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout 05:14
UP NEXT
Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022 04:11 Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness 03:56 Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients 04:19 How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year 05:30 Mother loses more than 130 pounds by habit stacking 06:41 Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness 01:38 Meet the runner who’s out to prove that fitness fits all sizes 04:16 What to know about diabetes: Symptoms, risk factors, how to manage it 05:02 Could foods from the first Thanksgiving help you live longer? 05:34 Tips and tricks to improve brain health and manage Alzheimer's disease 06:25 Hoda and 'Jumping Jenna' try this trendy trampoline workout 02:50 Mom loses 100 pounds with a total 'lifestyle change' 04:55 Enough excuses: 85-year-old bodybuilder is motivating others to start exercising 06:28 As ‘No shave November’ begins, screening recommendations and other tips for men’s health 04:30 Easy exercises you can still do as it gets cold outside 04:03 Cleveland woman who’s had 3 breast cancer diagnoses helps others 02:18 Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout 05:14
Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY as we launch our resistance band workout plan. Each day takes just 10 minutes and will help you get fit in the New Year. Mansour tries out three different exercises in three different groups which she says has helped people lose up to 30 pounds.
Jan. 5, 2022 Read More TikTok workout trends you can try at home 03:55 North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey 04:45 Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, more 05:25
Now Playing
Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout 05:14
UP NEXT
Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022 04:11 Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness 03:56