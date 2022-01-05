IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY as we launch our resistance band workout plan. Each day takes just 10 minutes and will help you get fit in the New Year. Mansour tries out three different exercises in three different groups which she says has helped people lose up to 30 pounds.Jan. 5, 2022

How to level up your workouts with expert-approved resistance gear

