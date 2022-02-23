IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘The Kardashians’ trailer: See first preview of the new reality show

01:01

Eight months after wrapping up “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the first official trailer for the spin off is out teasing what the five famous sisters and “mom-ager” have been up to. The show premieres April 14 on Hulu.Feb. 23, 2022

New trailer for ‘The Kardashians’ shows Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

