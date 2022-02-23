IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The Kardashians’ trailer: See first preview of the new reality show 01:01
Eight months after wrapping up “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the first official trailer for the spin off is out teasing what the five famous sisters and “mom-ager” have been up to. The show premieres April 14 on Hulu.
