Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

TODAY

Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane

04:05

Delta has revealed that one of its Airbus A330-900s will fly Team USA to Beijing for the Winter Games. NBC gets an inside look at the brand new aircraft, including a behind-the-scenes insight into how it was designed. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports from Delta Headquarters in Atlanta.Dec. 17, 2021

