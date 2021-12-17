Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane
Delta has revealed that one of its Airbus A330-900s will fly Team USA to Beijing for the Winter Games. NBC gets an inside look at the brand new aircraft, including a behind-the-scenes insight into how it was designed. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports from Delta Headquarters in Atlanta.Dec. 17, 2021
Get an exclusive first look at Team USA's new Olympic plane
