Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring
Every football team may strive for the Lombardi Trophy, but it’s the bling of the Super Bowl ring that confirms the win. NBC’s Tom Llamas got up close and personal with some of the most iconic jewelry in sports history, including last year’s gigantic ring which solidified Tom Brady as the player with the most rings and featured more than 300 diamonds.Feb. 12, 2022
Kristen and Peter learn curling from Team USA in time for 2022 Winter Olympics
