The Volkswagen bus that was the start of summer adventures in America since the ‘70s is back in a new all-electric model. It has all the styling of the original vehicle, with a few surprises hidden throughout. NBC’s Jake Ward shares a look inside the new and improved icon.March 19, 2022
Now Playing
Get a look inside the new electric Volkswagen bus
02:33
UP NEXT
Steven Spielberg, Roger Federer donate to Ukraine relief
00:53
How save money on spring break as prices rise
03:19
Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean
02:22
Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns
00:35
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals