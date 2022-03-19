IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly on TODAY All Day

Get a look inside the new electric Volkswagen bus

02:33

The Volkswagen bus that was the start of summer adventures in America since the ‘70s is back in a new all-electric model. It has all the styling of the original vehicle, with a few surprises hidden throughout. NBC’s Jake Ward shares a look inside the new and improved icon.March 19, 2022

