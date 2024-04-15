IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Comfy flats, lightweight dresses and more Amazon spring fashion finds — starting at just $10

Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!
April 15, 202403:41
  • Now Playing

    Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    With spring come ticks and allergies: How to stay safe and healthy

    04:02

  • Multitasking myths: No, we can’t do several things at once

    03:37

  • See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire

    00:49

  • Psychotherapist shares secrets to communicating effectively

    04:10

  • New study shows daily incentives help you reach exercise goals

    06:10

  • What is ‘cozy cardio’ and how effective is it?

    03:29

  • Dermatologist shares tips to help women combat hair loss

    04:39

  • Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity

    03:21

  • Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family

    03:14

  • Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

    03:29

  • Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect

    02:05

  • What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?

    03:01

  • See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

    03:28

  • Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness

    07:11

  • FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths

    00:30

  • Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?

    03:47

  • US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products

    03:38

  • How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future

    04:31

  • Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost

    04:06

Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

03:41

Strength coach Ackeem Emmons joins TODAY with a fast and efficient workout you can do at home without any equipment, including standing swimmers, standing knee kicks, and more.April 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    With spring come ticks and allergies: How to stay safe and healthy

    04:02

  • Multitasking myths: No, we can’t do several things at once

    03:37

  • See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire

    00:49

  • Psychotherapist shares secrets to communicating effectively

    04:10

  • New study shows daily incentives help you reach exercise goals

    06:10

  • What is ‘cozy cardio’ and how effective is it?

    03:29

  • Dermatologist shares tips to help women combat hair loss

    04:39

  • Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity

    03:21

  • Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family

    03:14

  • Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

    03:29

  • Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect

    02:05

  • What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?

    03:01

  • See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

    03:28

  • Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness

    07:11

  • FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths

    00:30

  • Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?

    03:47

  • US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products

    03:38

  • How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future

    04:31

  • Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost

    04:06

Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

Rockets' Marjanović purposely misses free throw for a good reason

OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families

4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas

Sofía Vergara, ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and more Hollywood scoop

Jenna Bush Hager on losing a kid at her daughter's birthday party

Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

Sorting out what you need to know about doing laundry correctly

George Lopez and daughter Mayan talk Season 2 of their sitcom

Henry Cavill, Henry Golding talk new WWII film based on true story

Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

Sorting out what you need to know about doing laundry correctly

George Lopez and daughter Mayan talk Season 2 of their sitcom

Henry Cavill, Henry Golding talk new WWII film based on true story

US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024

Boost the nutrition in your favorite chocolate treats with these tips

Stylish rainy day outfits for the whole family — including the dog!

Cast of ‘The Long Game’ talk teaming up for inspiring new movie

Al Gore on new climate mission, the impact of election outcomes

With spring come ticks and allergies: How to stay safe and healthy

Sofía Vergara, ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and more Hollywood scoop

Jenna Bush Hager on losing a kid at her daughter's birthday party

New Orleans bartender makes a Hoda & Jenna specialty cocktail

Meet the all-girls marching band breaking barriers in New Orleans

Meet the Queen of Sparkles adding glitz to everyday wardrobe

Hoda & Jenna taste cultural food fusions during New Orleans visit

See Hoda & Jenna take in the New Orleans night life!

Meet the members behind the Big Easy Roller Derby League

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Drew Brees joins Hoda & Jenna for New Orleans anniversary show

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

Shop these flattering one-piece swimsuits for every body type

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Home solutions under $40: Portable iron, outlet extenders, more

Target Circle Week: Shop these deals on dresses, shoes and more

Shop these products to give yourself a spring refresh

These are the final picks from Shop TODAY’s first bracket

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

New Orleans bartender makes a Hoda & Jenna specialty cocktail

Hoda & Jenna taste cultural food fusions during New Orleans visit

Boost the nutrition in your favorite chocolate treats with these tips

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Shrimp and smokey grits, no-bake strawberry tart: Get the recipes!

Herb-crusted salmon and veggies: Get Curtis Stone’s recipe

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Kevin Curry shares his easy recipes for one-sheet chicken dinner

Recipes to kick up the party: Onion dip, queso, margarita jigglers

Grilled cheese in tomato soup: Get the Grill Dads' creative recipe