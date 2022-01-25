Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix
Will Arnett’s new crime-comedy series is headed to Netflix with a star-studded guest lineup including Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy and Ken Jeong. The guests are thrown into the story without a script and forced to improvise their way to uncover the killer in a murder case.Jan. 25, 2022
