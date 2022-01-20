Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY shares an exclusive first look the trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl 56 halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. This will be the first time the five artists will perform together on stage. The big game airs Feb. 13 on NBC.
