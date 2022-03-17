IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

  • UP NEXT

    Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series

    00:42

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

    03:53

  • Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season

    05:50

  • Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop

    05:27

  • Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce

    04:01

  • Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’

    05:42

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:50

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

    00:58

  • Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

    00:33

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

    04:02

  • Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

    05:55

  • Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

    01:40

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

    05:17

TODAY

Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’

00:49

Actor Sean Penn is almost unrecognizable in the new trailer for the series “Gaslit,’ an upcoming show about the Watergate scandal. It premieres April 24 on Starz.March 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series

    00:42

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

    03:53

  • Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season

    05:50

  • Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop

    05:27

  • Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce

    04:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All