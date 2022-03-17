IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series00:42
Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness09:10
Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch03:53
Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season05:50
Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop05:27
Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce04:01
Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’05:42
This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria04:15
Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’05:50
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’01:46
'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 202301:10
Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’00:34
Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor00:58
Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’00:33
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation00:29
Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours02:34
Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland04:02
Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'05:55
Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot01:40
Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend05:17
Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’00:49
Actor Sean Penn is almost unrecognizable in the new trailer for the series “Gaslit,’ an upcoming show about the Watergate scandal. It premieres April 24 on Starz.March 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series00:42
Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness09:10
Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch03:53
Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season05:50
Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop05:27
Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce04:01