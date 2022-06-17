IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Is Kit Harrington to returning to ‘GOT’ universe for a sequel?

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Get a first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming

    05:46

  • Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria Estefan

    08:26

  • Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

  • Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’

    05:30

  • Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’

    05:36

  • Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

    00:51

  • See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

    00:52

  • Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name

    06:27

  • Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interview

    02:45

  • See Bryan Cranston dance with BRELAND in commercial break

    05:46

  • Ed Helms reveals the missing tooth scene in 'The Hangover' is real

    05:07

  • Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

    04:50

  • ‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

    00:57

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 2022

    00:29

  • Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’

    08:52

  • Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes

    04:09

  • Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’

    05:48

TODAY

Get a first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

01:02

In the first teaser trailer for “Blonde,” viewers get a first glimpse at Arma de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film. The film has reportedly earned an NC-17 rating.June 17, 2022

  • Is Kit Harrington to returning to ‘GOT’ universe for a sequel?

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Get a first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming

    05:46

  • Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria Estefan

    08:26

  • Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All