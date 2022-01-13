TODAY shares a sneak peek at an ad from a joint campaign by Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages. The commercial, called “Road to the Super Bowl,” features NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, Victor Cruz and Terry Bradshaw.Jan. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad
01:12
UP NEXT
Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)
01:23
‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards
00:59
‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary
04:49
Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary
00:37
Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview