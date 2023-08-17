New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis
02:07
Now Playing
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case
00:33
UP NEXT
2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire
02:12
Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire
03:28
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper
02:12
Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff
00:37
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations
02:36
Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M
04:32
Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals
00:36
Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns
00:29
North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army
02:01
Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender
02:51
Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day
02:52
How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism
04:25
Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone
06:12
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space
00:43
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case
00:33
Copied
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the election interference case against former President Trump, is looking to start the trial on March 4, the day before voters in 15 states will cast their ballots for the Republican presidential nomination.Aug. 17, 2023
New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis
02:07
Now Playing
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case
00:33
UP NEXT
2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire
02:12
Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire
03:28
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper
02:12
Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff
00:37
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations
02:36
Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M
04:32
Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals
00:36
Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns
00:29
North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army
02:01
Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender
02:51
Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day
02:52
How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism
04:25
Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone
06:12
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space