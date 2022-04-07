Georgia declares state of emergency, tornadoes rip through South
03:42
Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency as an already storm-weary South continues to get battered by severe storms and tornadoes. NBC’s Sam Brock reports from Decatur, Georgia on the dangerous conditions while TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast details.April 7, 2022
