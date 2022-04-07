IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Georgia declares state of emergency, tornadoes rip through South

03:42

Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency as an already storm-weary South continues to get battered by severe storms and tornadoes. NBC’s Sam Brock reports from Decatur, Georgia on the dangerous conditions while TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast details.April 7, 2022

