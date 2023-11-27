George Santos says he'll wear expulsion as a 'badge of honor'
George Santos says he'll wear expulsion as a 'badge of honor'
Rep. George Santos says he expects to be expelled from Congress as soon as this week, acknowledging the vote doesn't look good for him to survive the attempt to remove him. It comes after a House Ethics Committee report accused him of embezzling from his campaign for personal use. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 27, 2023
