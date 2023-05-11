Blinding headlights are growing problem on US roads
05:23
New details on Utah author charged with fatally poisoning husband
02:47
Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot to be extradited
02:09
Now Playing
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges
02:03
UP NEXT
Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
02:26
Border officials brace for influx as Title 42 set to end at midnight
02:53
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Hélio Castroneves talks getting back in driver's seat for Indy 500
05:06
Meet the winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
03:06
Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
02:57
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence
00:32
A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
03:59
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder
02:36
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
02:10
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
03:07
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
01:44
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’
05:29
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
02:15
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers
04:59
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges
02:03
Share this -
copied
Republican Congressman George Santos is free on bond after being indicted on federal charges including fraud, misusing campaign contributions and lying to Congress. Santos vows he will not resign from his position. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 11, 2023
Blinding headlights are growing problem on US roads
05:23
New details on Utah author charged with fatally poisoning husband
02:47
Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot to be extradited
02:09
Now Playing
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges
02:03
UP NEXT
Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
02:26
Border officials brace for influx as Title 42 set to end at midnight
02:53
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Hélio Castroneves talks getting back in driver's seat for Indy 500
05:06
Meet the winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
03:06
Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
02:57
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence
00:32
A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
03:59
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder
02:36
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
02:10
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
03:07
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
01:44
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’
05:29
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
02:15
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers