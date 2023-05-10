IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Don’t miss out! Our exclusive deals on Kitsch, Personalization Mall, more end tomorrow

  • A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans

    04:00

  • Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears

    03:07

  • Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue

    01:44

  • E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

    05:29

  • Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

    02:15

  • New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers

    04:59

  • AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for

    04:35

  • See TODAY surprise teacher with help from Pittsburgh Steelers

    08:33

  • FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:52

  • Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia

    00:29

  • Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies

    04:53

  • Tiger Woods’ ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing

    02:13

  • What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him

    01:43

  • Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow

    02:50

  • White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations

    02:05

  • Disturbing new details on Texas mall shooter come into view

    02:35

  • Texas bus stop crash survivor speaks out: ‘My dreams are broken’

    03:00

  • How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts

    24:22

Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

02:10

Congressman George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors and is expected to turn himself in. The charges remain sealed but his legal jeopardy may involve how he funded his 2022 campaign. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.May 10, 2023

  • A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans

    04:00

  • Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears

    03:07

  • Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue

    01:44

  • E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

    05:29

  • Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

    02:15

  • New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers

    04:59

  • AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for

    04:35

  • See TODAY surprise teacher with help from Pittsburgh Steelers

    08:33

  • FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:52

  • Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia

    00:29

  • Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies

    04:53

  • Tiger Woods’ ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing

    02:13

  • What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him

    01:43

  • Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow

    02:50

  • White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations

    02:05

  • Disturbing new details on Texas mall shooter come into view

    02:35

  • Texas bus stop crash survivor speaks out: ‘My dreams are broken’

    03:00

  • How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts

    24:22

02:15

Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

05:29

E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

01:44

Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue

03:07

Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears

02:10

Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

04:00

A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans

02:36

Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder

06:49

Texas students surprise teacher with message of gratitude

06:00

Emilio Estevez on the re-release of passion project, 'The Way'

07:03

TODAY gives 2 moms style makeovers: See their kid's reactions!

03:26

Try this mushroom and kale stuffed shells recipe under $20

05:14

Rebecca Ferguson talks series adaptation of ‘Silo’

05:37

Bill Nye reflects on 30 years of The Science Guy

04:35

AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for

04:02

Beauty gifts for Mother’s Day: Olay moisturizer, facial toner, more

04:52

Patricia Clarkson talks chemistry with Trace Lysette in ‘Monica’

05:56

Iconic stars of 'Book Club' talk off-camera friendship

05:15

‘Champion’ fuses opera and boxing in stunning production

05:42

Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else

03:33

How to supersize your favorite foods — with a healthy twist!

06:49

Texas students surprise teacher with message of gratitude

06:00

Emilio Estevez on the re-release of passion project, 'The Way'

07:03

TODAY gives 2 moms style makeovers: See their kid's reactions!

06:37

Andy Cohen talks single parenthood, what he looks for in a partner

04:37

Katy Perry’s struggle to find her seat at coronation goes viral

10:02

Molly Shannon talks hosting 'SNL,' new season of 'The Other Two'

04:33

Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift concert after split rumors

04:47

Shop these popular wellness and workout products

06:21

Luvvie Ajayi jones on new ‘Little Troublemaker’ children’s book

04:41

Celebrate the coronation, Kentucky Derby with these party ideas

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:26

Try this mushroom and kale stuffed shells recipe under $20

04:41

Celebrate the coronation, Kentucky Derby with these party ideas

04:06

Make these crispy pescadillas for Cinco de Mayo

03:33

How to supersize your favorite foods — with a healthy twist!

04:02

Hoda and Jenna make cat-inspired brownies with Kim-Joy

05:16

Commander’s Palace executive chef makes Eggs Louis Armstrong

04:29

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with steak quesadillas and corn salad

05:29

Red beans and rice: Make this classic New Orleans favorite!

04:15

Superfood swaps: Choose these healthy options when cravings creep in

04:32

Friday fish fry: Get the recipe for beer battered fish and herbed fries