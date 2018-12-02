Politics

George H.W. Bush used his power for something greater than himself, historian says

Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author of the George H.W. Bush biography “Destiny and Power,” joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the life and legacy of the former president who died on Friday at age 94. "Whenever he obtained ultimate power, he used it for a larger interest other than himself,” he says.Dec. 2, 2018

