Politics

George H.W. Bush used his power for something greater than himself, historian says

Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author of the George H.W. Bush biography “Destiny and Power,” joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the life and legacy of the former president who died on Friday at age 94. "Whenever he obtained ultimate power, he used it for a larger interest other than himself,” he says.Dec. 2, 2018

  • Civil rights trailblazer Dr. Olivia Hooker dies at 103

    01:52

  • President George H.W. Bush: Remembering the humble leader

    03:53

  • These retired research chimps find new home at Louisiana sanctuary

    03:33

  • NYPD can’t find couple who lost their engagement ring

    00:49

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson disputes claims of sexual harassment

    00:27

  • Paris riots could spur state of emergency

    00:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All