George H.W. Bush funeral: Family, world leaders to attend
A funeral for the late President George H.W. Bush will take place Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in a service that will include family, friends and fellow leaders from around the world. Later Wednesday, his casket will be returned to Houston, where the Bush family will hold a private funeral. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
