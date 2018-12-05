News

George H.W. Bush funeral: Family, world leaders to attend

A funeral for the late President George H.W. Bush will take place Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in a service that will include family, friends and fellow leaders from around the world. Later Wednesday, his casket will be returned to Houston, where the Bush family will hold a private funeral. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2018

  • Dow plunges nearly 800 points on rising fears of economic slowdown

    00:36

  • Saudi crown prince was behind Khashoggi’s murder, senators say

    00:47

  • Les Moonves obstructed investigation into misconduct claims, report says

    02:25

  • Mueller recommends no prison time for Flynn in exchange for cooperation

    02:55

  • George H.W. Bush’s funeral: NBC anchors remember his legacy

    03:23

  • George H.W. Bush funeral: Family, world leaders to attend

    02:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All