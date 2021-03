Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, and attorney Benjamin Crump join TODAY from Minneapolis as opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin for killing George are set to begin. “This case to us is a slam dunk because we know the video is the proof; that’s all we need,” Philonese Floyd says. “It clearly showed that he killed my brother.” Crump says: “This is not a hard case … what killed George Floyd was a knee on his neck.”