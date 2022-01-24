George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the federal trial against former three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s killing. Prosecutors say the officers deprived Floyd of his civil rights when they willfully failed to aid Floyd. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022
