IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    04:39

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    03:22

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

    00:29

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

    00:24

  • COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

    02:02

  • Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

    03:04

  • Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

    02:06

  • Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression

    02:37

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

    03:36

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates

    02:12

TODAY

George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

01:58

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the federal trial against former three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s killing. Prosecutors say the officers deprived Floyd of his civil rights when they willfully failed to aid Floyd. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    04:39

  • Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    03:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All