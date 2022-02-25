Former officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing
Three former Minneapolis police officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, were found guilty Thursday of violating the civil rights of George Floyd. All three officers were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care, while two were also found guilty of not intervening as the 46-year-old was dying.Feb. 25, 2022
