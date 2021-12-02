In our series The Gift of Gratitude, we meet two friends Matt Glazier and Dave Atkins who are bonded for life after Matt was diagnosed with atypical HUS, a disease that quickly led to kidney failure. Dave shocked Matt with the news that his transplant was coming from him and now the pair are both feeling great post surgery and reflect on what this experience has meant to both of them.Dec. 2, 2021
Generous act bonds 2 friends for life
