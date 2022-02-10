According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.47, which is eight cents higher than last week. Experts blame the spike in crude oil prices on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.Feb. 10, 2022
Gas prices surge to the highest prices in 8 years
