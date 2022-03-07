IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues 01:56
The national average for a gallon of regular gas has reached $4.07 a gallon, over a dollar more than it was a week ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving the prices higher, increasing the prices every day since the fighting began. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.
March 7, 2022
