Gas prices soar amid crisis in Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine is pushing gas prices higher around the world. Home heating oil is up 56% and gasoline now averages $3.51 per gallon, up from $2.63 a year ago. Some analysts say the Ukraine showdown could bring fuel prices to record-breaking levels. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022
