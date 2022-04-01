Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves
The White House is hoping to offset high gas prices caused by inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions by tapping into the nation’s petroleum reserves and pushing out new fuel economy standards. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 1, 2022
