Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel

- UP NEXT
Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’01:00
Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 9002:35
The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past03:37
What does a post-Roe America look like?04:38
How will the abortion debate play out in the midterms?01:48
Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade02:01
Jill Biden visits Ukraine border as Russia doubles down on attacks01:54
TODAY’s Joe Fryer takes home a GLAAD Media Award!00:54
Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration00:57
Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’01:19
David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith00:30
Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby02:57
Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touch02:58
Getaway vehicle of missing inmate and officer found in Tennessee02:27
Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss00:45
WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia00:30
Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee02:31
Taliban orders Afghan women to wear burqas in public00:23
CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 children00:28
Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic wave01:49
- UP NEXT
Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’01:00
Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 9002:35
The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past03:37
What does a post-Roe America look like?04:38
How will the abortion debate play out in the midterms?01:48
Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade02:01
Play All