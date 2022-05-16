IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Gas prices hit record with national average now $4.48 per gallon

00:29

Americans are paying even more at the pump with gas prices hitting a new record high. AAA says the national average price of regular unleaded gas is now $4.48 a gallon, up from $3.04 just one year ago.May 16, 2022

