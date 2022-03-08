IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine

    02:29

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge

    02:28

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • Minneapolis teachers set to strike after contract talks fail

    00:22

  • Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week

    01:00

  • 'Don't Say Gay' bill faces protest ahead of Florida Senate vote

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugee crisis intensifies as nearly 2 million flee

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy sends defiant message from his office in Kyiv

    02:36

  • Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel

    03:59

  • Should you let your battery drain before charging?

    05:07

  • Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

    01:37

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

    00:16

  • Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate

    02:53

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC

    00:21

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

TODAY

Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue

01:58

Gas prices have soared to the highest national average in history, but the pinch for many Americans goes far beyond the pump. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the impacts inflation and the war in Ukraine are having on the economy.March 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine

    02:29

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge

    02:28

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • Minneapolis teachers set to strike after contract talks fail

    00:22

  • Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week

    01:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All