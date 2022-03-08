Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue
01:58
Gas prices have soared to the highest national average in history, but the pinch for many Americans goes far beyond the pump. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the impacts inflation and the war in Ukraine are having on the economy.March 8, 2022
