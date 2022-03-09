IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

02:15

The cost to fill up the gas tank has gone from bad to worse with the national average hitting a new record. President Biden warned Americans to expect to pay even more after announcing a U.S. ban on Russian oil. NBC's Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.March 9, 2022

