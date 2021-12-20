Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays
The average price nationwide for regular gas dropped by 6 cents in the last two weeks to $3.41 per gallon. But even with the decrease, industry analysts say this may be the most expensive Christmas ever for gas.Dec. 20, 2021
