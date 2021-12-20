IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Now Playing

    Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surge

    02:35

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions

    02:08

  • Storm in Northwest could affect holiday travel

    01:08

  • Closing arguments set for Monday in trial about killing of Daunte Wright

    02:17

  • Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill

    02:18

  • Surging COVID numbers are ‘no reason to panic,’ doctor says

    03:51

  • COVID cases continue to surge as Christmas approaches

    04:08

  • Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

    03:56

  • ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98

    01:24

  • Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope

    03:46

  • Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

    07:17

  • Massive fire rips through QVC distribution building

    00:21

  • Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

    02:08

  • Was the tornado disaster an effect of climate change? Scientists aim to find out

    04:46

  • How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?

    03:21

  • Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

    02:12

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Closing arguments may begin as early as Monday

    02:06

  • Rain challenges tornado recovery effort in Kentucky

    01:25

  • Van full of Christmas toys stolen from Salvation Army in New Mexico

    00:27

TODAY

Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays

00:24

The average price nationwide for regular gas dropped by 6 cents in the last two weeks to $3.41 per gallon. But even with the decrease, industry analysts say this may be the most expensive Christmas ever for gas.Dec. 20, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surge

    02:35

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions

    02:08

  • Storm in Northwest could affect holiday travel

    01:08

  • Closing arguments set for Monday in trial about killing of Daunte Wright

    02:17

  • Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill

    02:18

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All