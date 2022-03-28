Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’
04:54
Actors Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about playing spies thrust together in the world of high-stakes espionage in the new Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses.” Lowden jokes about acting alongside veterans like Oldman and Jonathan Pryce, saying, “I imagine it’s quite daunting for them.”March 28, 2022
