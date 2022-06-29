IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

    Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

    How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton's tour bus!

  Meet some of the fashion designers on 'Making the Cut' season 3

  Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of 'Making the Cut'

  Kim Fields talks 'The Upshaws,' directing Kenan Thompson

  Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

  Jenna reveals her latest 'Read with Jenna' pick for July

  Opera singer performs 'Over the Rainbow' while doing impressions

  See Bruce Willis back in action for new movie 'The Wrong Place'

  Disney releases first 'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Get a first look!

  Yankees fans flip out over young girl's impressive bottle flip

  Why Justin Sylvester declined a chance to hang out with Beyoncé

  Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

  Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier

  George R. R. Martin confirms 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

  Kesha talks 'Conjuring Kesha,' when she's releasing new music

  Stars and director of 'Mr. Malcolm's List' talk new romantic comedy

  'Goosebumps' author reveals he never wanted to write the books

  See a special sneak peek of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

  'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

Garth Brooks is set to receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association thanks to his three-plus decades in the music industry. Additionally, the list of the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees have been revealed, including Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and ten others.June 29, 2022

Hoda and Jenna FaceTime Garth Brooks for his birthday — and he picks up!

    Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

    How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton's tour bus!

  Meet some of the fashion designers on 'Making the Cut' season 3

  Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of 'Making the Cut'

  Kim Fields talks 'The Upshaws,' directing Kenan Thompson

  Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

