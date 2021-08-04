Gabby Thomas talks about winning bronze in women’s 200m: ‘I was ecstatic’
In her first Olympic appearance, Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas took bronze in the women’s 200m final. Joining TODAY from Tokyo live, she says, “The last 30 meters of that race were a battle. I had to fight tooth and nail for that one.” She adds: “When I crossed the line I wasn’t sure if I had come in third, fourth or fifth, so to see that I came in third and got my medal, I was ecstatic.” She also talks about comparisons of herself to Wonder Woman!Aug. 4, 2021