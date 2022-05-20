IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

  • Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

    08:20

  • Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony

    00:54

  • Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp hit both of them

    00:42

  • Buffalo mass shooting suspect set to make first court appearance

    00:28

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degree

    00:51

  • Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    00:25

  • American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypox

    00:19

  • 29 million at risk for severe weather, with chance of tornadoes

    01:05

  • Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid off

    02:41

  • Russia parades surrendering Ukrainian fighters through Mariupol

    02:12

  • US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases

    01:48

  • Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

    02:28

TODAY

Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

01:31

The future of Title 42, a pandemic-related policy that allows officials to prohibit migrants from entering the Unites States, remains uncertain with a federal judge expected to rule on a GOP-led lawsuit to keep it in place. The Biden administration says the rule is no longer needed to protect public health. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.May 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All