TODAY

Funerals begin in Uvalde as DOJ reviews delayed police response

02:29

One week after a gunman killed 21 people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families are beginning to hold funeral services for the victims. Meanwhile, Pete Arredondo, the school’s police chief who made the call to wait before engaging the gunman, faces an uncertain future in his own hometown. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.May 31, 2022

