IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — all up to 72% off

  • Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer season

    03:51

  • SpaceX suffers fiery setback after booster rocket bursts into flames

    00:25

  • String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

    00:21

  • Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

    00:22

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

    03:18

  • NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    Crowds line Tokyo streets for final goodbye to Shinzo Abe

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

    02:58

  • Biden faces growing pressure from his own party to not run in 2024

    01:24

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

    04:25

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

  • Man and dog saved after being stranded in the desert for a week

    02:28

  • Do waiters appreciate when you stack your dirty plates for them?

    05:57

  • See the sweet photos Jenna Bush Hager took while on vacation

    01:44

  • Catch up on July’s trending stories on TODAY.com

    05:08

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02

  • How to keep your cats and dogs safe in the summer heat

    04:45

  • Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42

  • How one mom started her PhD at 31 and made NASA history

    04:03

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $440M ahead of Tuesday drawing

    00:48

TODAY

Crowds line Tokyo streets for final goodbye to Shinzo Abe

01:38

Crowds lined the streets of Tokyo on Tuesday in tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after his stunning assassination last week. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.July 12, 2022

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe

  • UP NEXT

    Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer season

    03:51

  • SpaceX suffers fiery setback after booster rocket bursts into flames

    00:25

  • String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 dead

    00:21

  • Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

    00:22

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

    03:18

  • NYC residents flood the city streets for look at Manhattanhenge

    00:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All