IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Woman reports 'lost' toddler, vanishes, reappears 48 hours later
03:12
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Now Playing
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
UP NEXT
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat
01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia
00:23
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Copied
NBC News has learned that about a dozen people have been let go from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign in what appears to be a cost-cutting move. This comes as fundraising numbers are offering a glimpse into campaigns with the first GOP debate slated for August. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.July 17, 2023
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Woman reports 'lost' toddler, vanishes, reappears 48 hours later
03:12
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Now Playing
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
UP NEXT
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat
01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia