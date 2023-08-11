Full circle: Patient now works alongside doctor who saved her life

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ariana Azeez was born with a hole in her heart, a condition known as atrial septal defect, and needed surgery to keep her alive. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Eric Fethke helped treat Ariana post-surgery and 16 years later, she now works alongside him to save others.Aug. 11, 2023
