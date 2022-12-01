IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, speaks out: 'I screwed up'

03:16

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO once hailed as the "King of Crypto," spoke out about the stunning collapse of his company FTX. "I think I have a duty to do everything I can to try and do what's right," he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.Dec. 1, 2022

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't 'try to commit fraud'

