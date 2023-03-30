IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step into spring with 51 picks for your home, wardrobe and more

Artificial Intelligence replicates familiar voices in latest phone scams

What if the voice on the other end of a phone call sounded like a friend or family member — but it was really an artificial intelligence scam? NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the new warning from the Federal Trade Commission.March 30, 2023

