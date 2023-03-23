IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    FTC wants to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials

TODAY

FTC wants to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials

03:40

It can feel like there are subscription services for nearly everything these days — but it’s not always easy to cancel the plans once you begin. Now, the FTC is proposing a new rule to help consumers. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.March 23, 2023

