Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with healthy recipes for dessert day Friday that you could even eat for breakfast. The treats are a delicious key lime pie flavored bark made from frozen yogurt and graham crackers and cookie dough bars with a chocolate topping.
March 11, 2022
