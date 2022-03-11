IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

    Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

05:50

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with healthy recipes for dessert day Friday that you could even eat for breakfast. The treats are a delicious key lime pie flavored bark made from frozen yogurt and graham crackers and cookie dough bars with a chocolate topping.March 11, 2022

Joy Bauer's no-bake treats: Cookie dough bars and Key lime pie bark

