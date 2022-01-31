Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle
During a deep freeze in Florida, iguanas are going into shock and are unable to grip onto trees – and residents are sharing their encounters with the cold-blooded reptiles that have fallen to the ground. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022
Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle
