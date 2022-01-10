IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022
The new year is here, which means there are new trends to add to your style. Bustle’s executive beauty director Faith Xue joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with the latest looks for 2022.Jan. 10, 2022
From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022
