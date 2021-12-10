From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays
05:37
Share this -
copied
TODAY contributor Elizabeth Mayhew joins Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist to share some of her favorite mail-order gifts for the foodies in your life. Get a great deal on treats like South Hill Cider, YUP coffee, and Momofuku noodles.Dec. 10, 2021
From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays
05:37
Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates
04:56
Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests
04:15
Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY
00:35
Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup
07:30
How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough