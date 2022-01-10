Frigid temperatures strike Midwest and Northeast

From the upper Midwest to the Northeast, millions of people are dealing with a blast of arctic air bringing some of the coldest temperatures in three years. Meanwhile in the South, Texas saw a possible tornado that downed trees and mangled power lines. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Jan. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022
04:50
Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media
00:41
‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast
00:40
‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series
01:01
Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee
00:46
Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing