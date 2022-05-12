Frightening moments after plane skids off runway in Houston

Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing00:36
- Now Playing
Frightening moments after plane skids off runway in Houston00:18
- UP NEXT
Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate00:25
Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank, sparks worldwide outrage02:11
Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia01:08
Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-1901:11
Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans02:21
Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds03:09
Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game04:58
How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation03:48
Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza03:15
Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza08:32
Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction07:13
Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement02:10
Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil03:09
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter00:23
Escaped inmate Casey White charged in first court appearance02:47
Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct00:22
House collapses into ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks01:31
Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing00:36
- Now Playing
Frightening moments after plane skids off runway in Houston00:18
- UP NEXT
Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate00:25
Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank, sparks worldwide outrage02:11
Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia01:08
Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-1901:11
Play All